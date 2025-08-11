Himachal Pradesh Advances Healthcare with Robotic Surgery Launch

In a significant advancement, Himachal Pradesh launched its inaugural robot-assisted surgical facility at the Atal Institute of Medical Super Specialities in Shimla on Monday. The historic event was marked by Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu's inauguration of this pioneering venture in the Department of Urology at the Indira Gandhi Medical College campus, Chamiana.

The launch witnessed the first robotic-assisted prostate cancer surgery in the state, performed by noted urologist Dr. Anand Kumar from Max Hospital, with assistance from Dr. Pamposh Raina. Health & Family Welfare Minister Dr (Col) Dhani Ram Shandil and Rural Development & Panchayati Raj Minister Anirudh Singh, alongside top officials and medical professionals, attended the ceremony.

Chief Minister Sukhu, recalling his own experience with robotic surgery, emphasized the broad benefits for families across the state. He announced plans for similar facilities in other medical colleges with a significant investment aimed at aligning with AIIMS standards by 2030. His vision is supported by a dedicated budget for medical advancements and making the state self-reliant in healthcare.

During the event, CM Sukhu also addressed a recent kidnapping case involving three Bishop Cotton School students, praising the swift police action that led to their safe rescue. In other developments, he commented on Anand Sharma's resignation from AICC, attributing it to personal reasons intended to create opportunities for youth within the party.

The initial recipient of the robotic surgery, a retired government employee, expressed gratitude towards the medical staff and authorities, highlighting the convenience and benefits brought by this new facility. Family members noted the previous lack of such advanced procedures within the state and welcomed the local availability, alleviating the need for distant travel for specialized care.

This breakthrough signifies a turning point for healthcare in Himachal Pradesh, promising minimally invasive, advanced medical treatments within the state, thus enhancing accessibility for all citizens. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)