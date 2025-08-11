Left Menu

Revolutionizing Tax Returns: JioFinance App's Innovative New Feature

Jio Financial Services Ltd (JFSL) has launched a new tax planning and filing module on the JioFinance App, aimed at simplifying the income tax return process. In partnership with TaxBuddy, this feature offers affordable self-service or expert-assisted options, addressing common tax challenges and optimizing deductions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 11-08-2025 19:52 IST | Created: 11-08-2025 19:52 IST
Revolutionizing Tax Returns: JioFinance App's Innovative New Feature
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Jio Financial Services Ltd has introduced a game-changing feature on its JioFinance App to simplify tax filing. Launched in collaboration with TaxBuddy, the new module promises to make income tax returns easier and more cost-effective for users.

The platform offers flexibility with self-filing for as little as Rs 24, and an expert-assisted option starting at Rs 999. This aims to cater to diverse customer needs, providing smart solutions to common tax filing dilemmas.

The module's core capabilities include a tax planner and a filing feature, crafted to tackle issues like confusion between tax regimes and maximizing tax-saving deductions under various provisions. It empowers users to plan effectively for future tax liabilities.

TRENDING

1
Tragedy Strikes: Two Japanese Boxers Die from Brain Injuries in Tokyo

Tragedy Strikes: Two Japanese Boxers Die from Brain Injuries in Tokyo

 Global
2
Drone Strike Targets Saratov Facility

Drone Strike Targets Saratov Facility

 Global
3
Diplomatic Dances: Trump, Putin, and the Path to Peace in Ukraine

Diplomatic Dances: Trump, Putin, and the Path to Peace in Ukraine

 Global
4
Inigo Martinez's Move: Al-Nassr's Strategic Signing

Inigo Martinez's Move: Al-Nassr's Strategic Signing

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Is AI killing scientific creativity? New study warns of research skill collapse

Climate migration deepens urban inequality as myths sustain informal settlements

Remote sensing tech fuels global leap in wildfire detection and mapping

GenAI’s double-edged impact on education: Misconceptions, bias and opportunities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025