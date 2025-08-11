Revolutionizing Tax Returns: JioFinance App's Innovative New Feature
Jio Financial Services Ltd (JFSL) has launched a new tax planning and filing module on the JioFinance App, aimed at simplifying the income tax return process. In partnership with TaxBuddy, this feature offers affordable self-service or expert-assisted options, addressing common tax challenges and optimizing deductions.
- Country:
- India
Jio Financial Services Ltd has introduced a game-changing feature on its JioFinance App to simplify tax filing. Launched in collaboration with TaxBuddy, the new module promises to make income tax returns easier and more cost-effective for users.
The platform offers flexibility with self-filing for as little as Rs 24, and an expert-assisted option starting at Rs 999. This aims to cater to diverse customer needs, providing smart solutions to common tax filing dilemmas.
The module's core capabilities include a tax planner and a filing feature, crafted to tackle issues like confusion between tax regimes and maximizing tax-saving deductions under various provisions. It empowers users to plan effectively for future tax liabilities.
