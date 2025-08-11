Himachal HC Orders Job for Man Denied Employment Over Pending FIR

The High Court of Himachal Pradesh has mandated the state government to issue an appointment letter to a man whose compassionate employment was stalled for over four years due to a pending FIR. The court highlighted that mere FIR registration for petty offences shouldn't impede employment opportunities.

Justice Sandeep Sharma, presiding over the case of Yog Raj versus the State of Himachal Pradesh and Others, asserted that an individual is presumed innocent until proven guilty. Therefore, denying a job solely based on a pending FIR, especially for minor offences, is untenable.

The petitioner's father, a government employee, passed away in 2009. Yog Raj applied for a compassionate appointment, which was approved in 2021. The delay was linked to a 2019 FIR for minor charges. The court ruled such a case shouldn't hinder his appointment, urging compassionate consideration.

(With inputs from agencies.)