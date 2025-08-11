Left Menu

Himachal HC Orders Job for Man Denied Employment Over Pending FIR

The Himachal Pradesh High Court has instructed the state government to appoint a man whose compassionate job offer was withheld due to a pending FIR. Justice Sharma emphasized that without conviction, an individual remains innocent, and withholding a job for pending minor charges is unjustifiable.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-08-2025 20:59 IST | Created: 11-08-2025 20:59 IST
Himachal HC Orders Job for Man Denied Employment Over Pending FIR
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The High Court of Himachal Pradesh has mandated the state government to issue an appointment letter to a man whose compassionate employment was stalled for over four years due to a pending FIR. The court highlighted that mere FIR registration for petty offences shouldn't impede employment opportunities.

Justice Sandeep Sharma, presiding over the case of Yog Raj versus the State of Himachal Pradesh and Others, asserted that an individual is presumed innocent until proven guilty. Therefore, denying a job solely based on a pending FIR, especially for minor offences, is untenable.

The petitioner's father, a government employee, passed away in 2009. Yog Raj applied for a compassionate appointment, which was approved in 2021. The delay was linked to a 2019 FIR for minor charges. The court ruled such a case shouldn't hinder his appointment, urging compassionate consideration.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Asian Markets Rise Amid Tech Earnings and U.S. Inflation Watch

Asian Markets Rise Amid Tech Earnings and U.S. Inflation Watch

 Global
2
Journalist's Death in Gaza Sparks Controversy Over Press Freedom

Journalist's Death in Gaza Sparks Controversy Over Press Freedom

 Global
3
Tragic House Fire in Maryland Claims Six Lives

Tragic House Fire in Maryland Claims Six Lives

 United States
4
Injury Blow: Charlotte Caslick Out of Women's Rugby World Cup

Injury Blow: Charlotte Caslick Out of Women's Rugby World Cup

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Is AI killing scientific creativity? New study warns of research skill collapse

Climate migration deepens urban inequality as myths sustain informal settlements

Remote sensing tech fuels global leap in wildfire detection and mapping

GenAI’s double-edged impact on education: Misconceptions, bias and opportunities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025