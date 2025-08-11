Chipmakers Face Revenue Levy Amid US-China Trade Shift

On Monday, Wall Street's main indexes experienced turbulence as investors readied for an eventful week. U.S. chipmakers like Nvidia and Advanced Micro Devices faced fluctuations amid new trade regulations requiring them to share 15% of their China revenue with the U.S. government.

This unprecedented levy could impact chipmakers' profit margins and set a standard for taxing critical U.S. exports beyond semiconductors. Market participants are cautiously analyzing the implications of this policy shift, attributed to the Trump administration's trade strategy.

Amidst geopolitical developments, investors are also monitoring potential shifts in U.S. Federal Reserve policy, with many anticipating a more dovish stance by the year's end. Additionally, analysts have raised forecasts for the S&P 500, betting on future economic resilience.

(With inputs from agencies.)