Chipmakers Face Revenue Levy Amid US-China Trade Shift

Wall Street indices were volatile on Monday as U.S. chip companies agreed to share 15% of China sales revenue with the U.S. government. This move may affect chipmakers' margins and set precedents for taxing U.S. exports. Meanwhile, investors anticipate a dovish monetary policy from the Federal Reserve amid market developments.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-08-2025 22:00 IST | Created: 11-08-2025 22:00 IST
On Monday, Wall Street's main indexes experienced turbulence as investors readied for an eventful week. U.S. chipmakers like Nvidia and Advanced Micro Devices faced fluctuations amid new trade regulations requiring them to share 15% of their China revenue with the U.S. government.

This unprecedented levy could impact chipmakers' profit margins and set a standard for taxing critical U.S. exports beyond semiconductors. Market participants are cautiously analyzing the implications of this policy shift, attributed to the Trump administration's trade strategy.

Amidst geopolitical developments, investors are also monitoring potential shifts in U.S. Federal Reserve policy, with many anticipating a more dovish stance by the year's end. Additionally, analysts have raised forecasts for the S&P 500, betting on future economic resilience.

(With inputs from agencies.)

