Tensions Flare in Fatehpur Over Disputed Tomb-Temple Site

Violence erupted in Fatehpur, Uttar Pradesh, as Hindu groups, including Bajrang Dal, vandalized an old tomb, claiming it as a temple. Police filed FIRs naming 10-12 individuals, with 150 unidentified. Authorities assured peace as the situation stabilized, warning against rumors and reiterating commitment to maintaining law and order.

Mob gather near old tomb in Abu Nagar on Monday. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
In Fatehpur district, Uttar Pradesh, tensions ran high on Monday as members of Hindu organizations, including Bajrang Dal, gathered around an ancient tomb in Abu Nagar, claiming it as a temple. The demonstration escalated when some participants entered the tomb, resorting to vandalism in their demand to offer prayers at the site.

Fatehpur Superintendent of Police, Anoop Kumar Singh, reported that an FIR has been registered against over 160 individuals, with 10-12 specifically named while the rest remain unidentified. Singh said, 'Photographic and video evidence will aid in identifying the culprits, and necessary arrests will follow. The police have been deployed to maintain peace, and the situation is currently stable.'

District Magistrate Ravindra Singh assured the public that law and order remain intact. 'We are committed to ensuring public peace and have reinforcement from 10 police stations and a company of PAC,' he stated, emphasizing the importance of dispelling rumours. Meanwhile, Fatehpur's Bajrang Dal Co-convenor insisted on their right to pray at the site, undermining administrative efforts to control the situation.

