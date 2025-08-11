Left Menu

India Charts New Maritime Course with Merchant Shipping Bill, 2025

The Merchant Shipping Bill, 2025, marks a significant overhaul of India's maritime legislation, aiming to modernize the sector by aligning with international practices and reducing compliance burdens. The bill enhances India's position as a key maritime hub by streamlining regulations and boosting investor confidence and safety standards.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-08-2025 23:04 IST | Created: 11-08-2025 23:04 IST
India Charts New Maritime Course with Merchant Shipping Bill, 2025
Parliament building (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Indian Parliament has passed the Merchant Shipping Bill, 2025, following its approval from the Rajya Sabha on Monday. This landmark legislation, championed by the Ministry of Ports, Shipping, and Waterways, is set to modernize the maritime framework by aligning domestic laws with global standards and International Maritime Organisation (IMO) conventions. The bill aims to equip India's maritime sector to tackle contemporary and future challenges effectively.

Presented by Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal, the bill was previously passed by the Lok Sabha on August 6. Minister Sonowal hailed it as a pivotal move to position India as a reliable maritime trade hub. He emphasized the bill's transformative shift towards an enabling policy environment, designed to bolster investor confidence, improve safety standards, protect marine ecosystems, and fortify India's global maritime standing.

The newly legislated bill replaces the outdated Merchant Shipping Act of 1958, transitioning from a bulky framework of 561 sections to a more streamlined structure of 16 parts and 325 clauses. This legislative reform underscores the government's commitment to transforming India into a maritime powerhouse, fully adopting international conventions, reducing compliance burdens, and invigorating the nation's maritime capabilities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Asian Markets Rise Amid Tech Earnings and U.S. Inflation Watch

Asian Markets Rise Amid Tech Earnings and U.S. Inflation Watch

 Global
2
Journalist's Death in Gaza Sparks Controversy Over Press Freedom

Journalist's Death in Gaza Sparks Controversy Over Press Freedom

 Global
3
Tragic House Fire in Maryland Claims Six Lives

Tragic House Fire in Maryland Claims Six Lives

 United States
4
Injury Blow: Charlotte Caslick Out of Women's Rugby World Cup

Injury Blow: Charlotte Caslick Out of Women's Rugby World Cup

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Is AI killing scientific creativity? New study warns of research skill collapse

Climate migration deepens urban inequality as myths sustain informal settlements

Remote sensing tech fuels global leap in wildfire detection and mapping

GenAI’s double-edged impact on education: Misconceptions, bias and opportunities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025