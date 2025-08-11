Left Menu

Indian Army's Swift Response: Helicopter Rescues and Relief Operations Post-Uttarakhand Landslides

The Indian Army deployed helicopters to rescue six injured civilians in the aftermath of Uttarakhand landslides. Medical care was provided promptly, while engineering teams work tirelessly to restore infrastructure. Over 195 civilians have been evacuated, with ongoing support for stranded tourists amidst ongoing humanitarian efforts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-08-2025 23:10 IST | Created: 11-08-2025 23:10 IST
Indian Army's Swift Response: Helicopter Rescues and Relief Operations Post-Uttarakhand Landslides
Indian Army assists in evacuation of casualties from Ladakh's Sarchu (Photo/Indian Army) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Indian Army executed a swift helicopter evacuation of six injured civilians, including three children, following Monday's urgent appeal by the Deputy Commissioner of Keylong to the Northern Command. The injured, two rushed to SNM Hospital in Leh and the others airlifted, received immediate medical attention on site from Captain Niharika of the 4014 Field Hospital.

In parallel, the Army intensified its Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief (HADR) operations in Dharali and Harsil, Uttarakhand, as engineering and search teams labor to reconnect vital infrastructure damaged by massive landslides. The Border Roads Organisation (BRO) is undertaking critical projects, including a 90-foot Bailey Bridge and a 330-foot cableway to bridge submerged road sections.

Amidst these relief efforts, 33 helicopter sorties have facilitated the evacuation of 195 civilians, while nearly 200 tourists received assistance navigating mudslide-devastated areas. Search for missing personnel continues using advanced technologies, ensuring relentless efforts to restore safety and normalcy in the region.

TRENDING

1
Asian Markets Rise Amid Tech Earnings and U.S. Inflation Watch

Asian Markets Rise Amid Tech Earnings and U.S. Inflation Watch

 Global
2
Journalist's Death in Gaza Sparks Controversy Over Press Freedom

Journalist's Death in Gaza Sparks Controversy Over Press Freedom

 Global
3
Tragic House Fire in Maryland Claims Six Lives

Tragic House Fire in Maryland Claims Six Lives

 United States
4
Injury Blow: Charlotte Caslick Out of Women's Rugby World Cup

Injury Blow: Charlotte Caslick Out of Women's Rugby World Cup

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Is AI killing scientific creativity? New study warns of research skill collapse

Climate migration deepens urban inequality as myths sustain informal settlements

Remote sensing tech fuels global leap in wildfire detection and mapping

GenAI’s double-edged impact on education: Misconceptions, bias and opportunities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025