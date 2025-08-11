Indian Army's Swift Response: Helicopter Rescues and Relief Operations Post-Uttarakhand Landslides

The Indian Army executed a swift helicopter evacuation of six injured civilians, including three children, following Monday's urgent appeal by the Deputy Commissioner of Keylong to the Northern Command. The injured, two rushed to SNM Hospital in Leh and the others airlifted, received immediate medical attention on site from Captain Niharika of the 4014 Field Hospital.

In parallel, the Army intensified its Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief (HADR) operations in Dharali and Harsil, Uttarakhand, as engineering and search teams labor to reconnect vital infrastructure damaged by massive landslides. The Border Roads Organisation (BRO) is undertaking critical projects, including a 90-foot Bailey Bridge and a 330-foot cableway to bridge submerged road sections.

Amidst these relief efforts, 33 helicopter sorties have facilitated the evacuation of 195 civilians, while nearly 200 tourists received assistance navigating mudslide-devastated areas. Search for missing personnel continues using advanced technologies, ensuring relentless efforts to restore safety and normalcy in the region.