Wall Street's Juggle: Inflation Woes and Chip Revenue Sharing
Wall Street's major indexes fell Monday as investors awaited inflation data. Chip companies faced volatility after agreeing to share 15% of China sales revenue with the U.S., a first-time move. Investors anticipate a dovish shift from the Federal Reserve, influenced by signs of labor market weakness.
Wall Street witnessed a turbulent session on Monday, marked by declining major indexes as investors braced themselves for upcoming inflation data. The spotlight remained on semiconductor companies, which oscillated after agreeing to remit a portion of their Chinese sales revenue to the U.S., an unprecedented move stemming from a policy shift initiated during the Trump administration.
This deal mandates chipmakers like Nvidia and Advanced Micro Devices to share 15% of their revenue from advanced chip sales to China with Washington, potentially affecting their profit margins. Analysts speculate this could set a precedent for taxation on critical U.S. exports beyond semiconductors.
Meanwhile, the tech-heavy Nasdaq is aiming for a record third consecutive closing high. Investors are intently watching the Federal Reserve, anticipating a dovish monetary policy amid economic indicators such as labor market weaknesses. As the FOMC's upcoming decision looms, all eyes remain on inflation figures set to be released this week.
