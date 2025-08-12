Left Menu

Wall Street's Juggle: Inflation Woes and Chip Revenue Sharing

Wall Street's major indexes fell Monday as investors awaited inflation data. Chip companies faced volatility after agreeing to share 15% of China sales revenue with the U.S., a first-time move. Investors anticipate a dovish shift from the Federal Reserve, influenced by signs of labor market weakness.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-08-2025 00:06 IST | Created: 12-08-2025 00:06 IST
Wall Street's Juggle: Inflation Woes and Chip Revenue Sharing
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Wall Street witnessed a turbulent session on Monday, marked by declining major indexes as investors braced themselves for upcoming inflation data. The spotlight remained on semiconductor companies, which oscillated after agreeing to remit a portion of their Chinese sales revenue to the U.S., an unprecedented move stemming from a policy shift initiated during the Trump administration.

This deal mandates chipmakers like Nvidia and Advanced Micro Devices to share 15% of their revenue from advanced chip sales to China with Washington, potentially affecting their profit margins. Analysts speculate this could set a precedent for taxation on critical U.S. exports beyond semiconductors.

Meanwhile, the tech-heavy Nasdaq is aiming for a record third consecutive closing high. Investors are intently watching the Federal Reserve, anticipating a dovish monetary policy amid economic indicators such as labor market weaknesses. As the FOMC's upcoming decision looms, all eyes remain on inflation figures set to be released this week.

