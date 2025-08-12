Wall Street's Rate Watch: Inflation Data and U.S.-China Trade Tensions

In a volatile session on Monday, Wall Street's key indexes closed lower as investors eagerly await this week's inflation report to evaluate future interest rate trends. The U.S.-China trade dynamics also played a critical role in shaping market sentiment.

The consumer inflation report, to be released on Tuesday, is expected to significantly influence the Federal Reserve's decision on interest rate cuts by the year's end. Current estimates suggest a reduction of approximately 60 basis points, bolstering market speculation.

Meanwhile, U.S. policies on semiconductor sales to China and the extension of tariff pauses reflect ongoing shifts in trade relations. Semiconductor firms like Nvidia and AMD experienced stock volatility, while U.S. President Donald Trump highlighted cooperative strides in U.S.-China negotiations.