Ethanol Boom Alters India's Agricultural Landscape
India's ethanol production drive, fueled by record corn and rice harvests, is prompting farmers to shift from oilseed crops, impacting domestic oil production and increasing import reliance. The rise in Distillers Dried Grains with Solubles (DDGS) is flooding the animal feed market, further complicating the balance between biofuel and food production.
India's growing emphasis on ethanol production from abundant corn and rice harvests is reshaping its agricultural sector. As farmers pivot away from oilseed crops, the nation's efforts to curtail costly cooking oil imports are undermined.
The surge in ethanol production generates a substantial amount of Distillers Dried Grains with Solubles (DDGS), a protein-rich byproduct, saturating the animal feed market and depressing oilseed prices. This shift sees farmers increasingly opting for corn and rice cultivation over soybeans and groundnuts, despite New Delhi's initiatives to boost oilseed production.
With DDGS supply expected to soar, concerns loom over India's rising dependence on edible oil imports. The government faces growing challenges in balancing the demands of biofuel advancement and food self-sufficiency.
