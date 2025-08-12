Left Menu

Ethanol Boom Alters India's Agricultural Landscape

India's ethanol production drive, fueled by record corn and rice harvests, is prompting farmers to shift from oilseed crops, impacting domestic oil production and increasing import reliance. The rise in Distillers Dried Grains with Solubles (DDGS) is flooding the animal feed market, further complicating the balance between biofuel and food production.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-08-2025 05:32 IST | Created: 12-08-2025 05:32 IST
Ethanol Boom Alters India's Agricultural Landscape
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

India's growing emphasis on ethanol production from abundant corn and rice harvests is reshaping its agricultural sector. As farmers pivot away from oilseed crops, the nation's efforts to curtail costly cooking oil imports are undermined.

The surge in ethanol production generates a substantial amount of Distillers Dried Grains with Solubles (DDGS), a protein-rich byproduct, saturating the animal feed market and depressing oilseed prices. This shift sees farmers increasingly opting for corn and rice cultivation over soybeans and groundnuts, despite New Delhi's initiatives to boost oilseed production.

With DDGS supply expected to soar, concerns loom over India's rising dependence on edible oil imports. The government faces growing challenges in balancing the demands of biofuel advancement and food self-sufficiency.

TRENDING

1
Asian Markets Rise Amid Tech Earnings and U.S. Inflation Watch

Asian Markets Rise Amid Tech Earnings and U.S. Inflation Watch

 Global
2
Journalist's Death in Gaza Sparks Controversy Over Press Freedom

Journalist's Death in Gaza Sparks Controversy Over Press Freedom

 Global
3
Tragic House Fire in Maryland Claims Six Lives

Tragic House Fire in Maryland Claims Six Lives

 United States
4
Injury Blow: Charlotte Caslick Out of Women's Rugby World Cup

Injury Blow: Charlotte Caslick Out of Women's Rugby World Cup

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Is AI killing scientific creativity? New study warns of research skill collapse

Climate migration deepens urban inequality as myths sustain informal settlements

Remote sensing tech fuels global leap in wildfire detection and mapping

GenAI’s double-edged impact on education: Misconceptions, bias and opportunities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025