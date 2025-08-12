Tariff Truce: U.S. and China Extend Economic Ceasefire

The United States and China have extended their economic truce for another 90 days, delaying proposed tariffs that could have hampered trade relations and significantly affected the global economy. This move comes as U.S. retailers gear up for the crucial holiday season.

President Donald Trump announced the extension via his Truth Social platform, while China's Commerce Ministry followed suit. Both nations aim to resolve trade imbalances and address economic and national security concerns through ongoing discussions.

Tensions had initially heightened with threats of triple-digit tariffs, but the new agreement holds these at bay, offering stability and potentially paving the way for further negotiations and a future meeting between President Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping.

(With inputs from agencies.)