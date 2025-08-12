Tripura Banks on Solar Energy Amid Declining Gas Supplies

In the northeastern state of Tripura, dwindling natural gas reserves have put a strain on power generation, prompting Minister Ratan Lal Nath to advocate for solar energy as the foremost alternative. Nath emphasized this transition during a recent event in Dhalai district, underscoring solar energy's potential as a key player in the region's energy future.

The state's primary gas-based power stations are unable to operate at full capacity due to a shortage in gas supply. The Palatana power plant, for example, now produces only 520 MW daily despite an installed capacity of 726 MW. Similarly, the Manarchak, RC Nagar, and Rokhia plants are also underperforming, contributing to an urgent energy deficit, predicted to increase by 2030.

To tackle this challenge, the Tripura government has launched initiatives including the PM Surya Ghar scheme, which encourages residents to install rooftop solar panels, allowing households to sell surplus energy back to the electricity grid. Additionally, plans are underway to restore the Gomati hydro-power project and explore new pump storage solutions to secure Tripura's energy future.

