Left Menu

Firefighters Battle Blazes Across Turkey, Airports and Straits Shut

Firefighters in Turkey are tackling multiple wildfires, including a significant blaze in Canakkale, prompting the evacuation of residents. The Canakkale airport and the Dardanelles Strait were temporarily closed. While some fires are controlled, efforts are ongoing in other regions such as Manisa and dangerous blazes persist.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Canakkale | Updated: 12-08-2025 13:50 IST | Created: 12-08-2025 13:50 IST
Firefighters Battle Blazes Across Turkey, Airports and Straits Shut
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Turkey

Firefighters in Turkey are engaged in a relentless battle against multiple wildfires that have gripped various regions of the country. A particularly large blaze in the northwestern province of Canakkale has continued to rage for over two days, forcing the evacuation of hundreds of residents as a precautionary measure.

The flames have led to the temporary closure of both Canakkale airport and the crucial Dardanelles Strait, which serves as a vital connection between the Aegean and Marmara Seas. Most fires in the Ezine and Ayvacik districts had been mostly contained as of Tuesday, though blazes near the city centre still posed a pressing challenge.

In other developments, wildfires in Edirne and Hatay provinces were successfully extinguished while firefighting efforts persist in Manisa. Agriculture and Forestry Minister Ibrahim Yumakli assured that, currently, there is no immediate threat to inhabited areas.

TRENDING

1
Asian Markets Rise Amid Tech Earnings and U.S. Inflation Watch

Asian Markets Rise Amid Tech Earnings and U.S. Inflation Watch

 Global
2
Journalist's Death in Gaza Sparks Controversy Over Press Freedom

Journalist's Death in Gaza Sparks Controversy Over Press Freedom

 Global
3
Tragic House Fire in Maryland Claims Six Lives

Tragic House Fire in Maryland Claims Six Lives

 United States
4
Injury Blow: Charlotte Caslick Out of Women's Rugby World Cup

Injury Blow: Charlotte Caslick Out of Women's Rugby World Cup

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tradable vs. Nontradable: How Structural Shifts Are Redefining U.S. Productivity Paths

How China’s Costly Industrial Policy Is Undermining Efficiency, IMF Analysis Shows

From Budgets to Corruption: How Smarter Cost Accounting Can Reshape Public Finance

From Freshness to QR Codes: How EU Shoppers Embrace Food Waste-Cutting Innovations

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025