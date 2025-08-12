Firefighters Battle Blazes Across Turkey, Airports and Straits Shut
Firefighters in Turkey are tackling multiple wildfires, including a significant blaze in Canakkale, prompting the evacuation of residents. The Canakkale airport and the Dardanelles Strait were temporarily closed. While some fires are controlled, efforts are ongoing in other regions such as Manisa and dangerous blazes persist.
Firefighters in Turkey are engaged in a relentless battle against multiple wildfires that have gripped various regions of the country. A particularly large blaze in the northwestern province of Canakkale has continued to rage for over two days, forcing the evacuation of hundreds of residents as a precautionary measure.
The flames have led to the temporary closure of both Canakkale airport and the crucial Dardanelles Strait, which serves as a vital connection between the Aegean and Marmara Seas. Most fires in the Ezine and Ayvacik districts had been mostly contained as of Tuesday, though blazes near the city centre still posed a pressing challenge.
In other developments, wildfires in Edirne and Hatay provinces were successfully extinguished while firefighting efforts persist in Manisa. Agriculture and Forestry Minister Ibrahim Yumakli assured that, currently, there is no immediate threat to inhabited areas.
