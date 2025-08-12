Muthoot Microfin Sees Dramatic Profit Plunge Amidst Rising Bad Loans
Muthoot Microfin Ltd experienced a dramatic 95% decrease in net profit to Rs 6 crore for Q1 of 2025, primarily due to a surge in bad loans. This financial downturn contrasts with the Rs 113 crore profit from the previous year. The firm's income and expenses also showed negative shifts.
- Country:
- India
Muthoot Microfin Ltd has reported a significant downturn in its financial performance, with net profit plummeting by 95% to Rs 6 crore for the quarter ending in June 2025, primarily attributed to an increase in bad loans.
This is a stark contrast to the Rs 113 crore profit seen in the same quarter a year earlier. The company's total income witnessed a decline to Rs 559 crore from Rs 664 crore, while total expenses rose to Rs 553 crore compared to Rs 517 crore from the previous year.
The gross non-performing assets saw more than a twofold increase, reaching 4.85% from last year's 2.10%, indicating a significant rise in financial distress. Furthermore, the net NPA jumped to 1.58% compared to 0.71% in the prior fiscal's first quarter.
ALSO READ
Adani Green Surges Ahead: Record Energy Sales & Revenue Growth in Q1 2025
Femsa Faces Financial Fall: Net Profit Plummets
Go Digit's Stellar Surge: Insurance Firm's Net Profit Climbs 38%
Maruti Suzuki Q1 net profit up marginally at Rs 3,792 cr; total income at Rs 40,493 cr: Co filing.
Tata Steel consolidated net profit more than doubles to Rs 2,007 cr in April-June from Rs 918 cr a year ago.