Astratinvest Shakes Up Indian Market: New Quant Long Short Fund Launched

Astratinvest has launched the Quant Long Short Fund aimed at raising Rs 400 crore in a year. Designed for sophisticated investors, this data-driven fund adheres to Sebi's private placement framework. The initiative reflects a shift towards research-backed and systematic asset management, according to CEO Shivam Agrawal.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 12-08-2025 16:26 IST | Created: 12-08-2025 16:26 IST
Astratinvest, a notable player in the alternative investment scene, unveiled its latest venture—the Quant Long Short Fund—on Tuesday, with a target to amass Rs 400 crore within a year.

This fund introduces a data-centric approach to India's equity markets, aligning with Sebi's private placement regulations. It caters to seasoned investors, setting a Rs 1 crore minimum investment benchmark.

According to Shivam Agrawal, Co-Founder and CEO, Astratinvest is committed to pioneering a modern investing paradigm that prioritizes data and research over emotion. The fund is designed to establish a new frontier in systematic asset management, focusing on transparency, adaptability, and rigorous risk management.

