Astratinvest Shakes Up Indian Market: New Quant Long Short Fund Launched

Astratinvest, a notable player in the alternative investment scene, unveiled its latest venture—the Quant Long Short Fund—on Tuesday, with a target to amass Rs 400 crore within a year.

This fund introduces a data-centric approach to India's equity markets, aligning with Sebi's private placement regulations. It caters to seasoned investors, setting a Rs 1 crore minimum investment benchmark.

According to Shivam Agrawal, Co-Founder and CEO, Astratinvest is committed to pioneering a modern investing paradigm that prioritizes data and research over emotion. The fund is designed to establish a new frontier in systematic asset management, focusing on transparency, adaptability, and rigorous risk management.

