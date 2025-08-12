Left Menu

Public Sector Banks: Navigating Write-Offs and Recovery

Public Sector Banks in India have written off Rs 5.82 lakh crore in bad loans over the past five years, though they have recovered Rs 1.65 lakh crore, constituting 28% of the total write-off. Despite write-offs being part of financial housekeeping, borrowers remain responsible for repayment.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 12-08-2025 16:40 IST | Created: 12-08-2025 16:40 IST
Public Sector Banks: Navigating Write-Offs and Recovery
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In the last five years, India's Public Sector Banks have written off bad loans amounting to an astonishing Rs 5.82 lakh crore. The drive to clean up balance sheets was highlighted in the 2024-25 fiscal period with Rs 91,260 crore in write-offs, Parliament was informed on Tuesday.

While the trend of write-offs peaked at a record Rs 1.33 lakh crore during 2020-21, it marginally decreased to Rs 1.16 lakh crore the following year. Yet, the banks have been resolute in recovery, reclaiming Rs 1.65 lakh crore—28% of total write-offs—demonstrating a robust effort to manage debts.

The write-offs do not imply loan waivers, as borrowers are still liable for repayment. Recovery strategies range from civil suits to actions under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, reflecting a comprehensive approach to tackling non-performing assets, with the substantial disbursals under the Pradhan Mantri Mudra Yojana also playing a pivotal role in financial structuring.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Asian Markets Rise Amid Tech Earnings and U.S. Inflation Watch

Asian Markets Rise Amid Tech Earnings and U.S. Inflation Watch

 Global
2
Journalist's Death in Gaza Sparks Controversy Over Press Freedom

Journalist's Death in Gaza Sparks Controversy Over Press Freedom

 Global
3
Tragic House Fire in Maryland Claims Six Lives

Tragic House Fire in Maryland Claims Six Lives

 United States
4
Injury Blow: Charlotte Caslick Out of Women's Rugby World Cup

Injury Blow: Charlotte Caslick Out of Women's Rugby World Cup

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tradable vs. Nontradable: How Structural Shifts Are Redefining U.S. Productivity Paths

How China’s Costly Industrial Policy Is Undermining Efficiency, IMF Analysis Shows

From Budgets to Corruption: How Smarter Cost Accounting Can Reshape Public Finance

From Freshness to QR Codes: How EU Shoppers Embrace Food Waste-Cutting Innovations

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025