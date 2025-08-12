Left Menu

Power & Instrumentation Bags Major Electrification Deal with AVVNL

Power & Instrumentation (Gujarat) has secured a significant Rs 70.55 crore order from Ajmer Vidyut Vitran Nigam Limited (AVVNL) to enhance electricity distribution in Rajasthan. This comprehensive project will be executed over 12 months, aiming to improve infrastructure and bring reliable electricity to underserved communities under the DA-JGUA scheme.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 12-08-2025 17:03 IST | Created: 12-08-2025 17:03 IST
In a significant development, Power & Instrumentation (Gujarat) has acquired a Rs 70.55 crore contract from Ajmer Vidyut Vitran Nigam Limited (AVVNL). The order aims to enhance electricity distribution infrastructure in Rajasthan.

Under the agreement, Power & Instrumentation will manage the supply, erection, installation, testing, and commissioning of the distribution infrastructure, promising on-grid electrification on a turnkey basis. The project is slated for completion within 12 months.

Padmaraj Padmnabhan Pillai, Managing Director, emphasized the project's role in transforming lives through reliable electricity, particularly in Rajasthan's tribal regions. This initiative falls under the Dharti Aaba Janjatiya Gram Utkarsh Abhiyan, a part of the Revamped Distribution Sector Scheme (RDSS).

