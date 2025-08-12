Power & Instrumentation Bags Major Electrification Deal with AVVNL

In a significant development, Power & Instrumentation (Gujarat) has acquired a Rs 70.55 crore contract from Ajmer Vidyut Vitran Nigam Limited (AVVNL). The order aims to enhance electricity distribution infrastructure in Rajasthan.

Under the agreement, Power & Instrumentation will manage the supply, erection, installation, testing, and commissioning of the distribution infrastructure, promising on-grid electrification on a turnkey basis. The project is slated for completion within 12 months.

Padmaraj Padmnabhan Pillai, Managing Director, emphasized the project's role in transforming lives through reliable electricity, particularly in Rajasthan's tribal regions. This initiative falls under the Dharti Aaba Janjatiya Gram Utkarsh Abhiyan, a part of the Revamped Distribution Sector Scheme (RDSS).