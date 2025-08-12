Jellyfish Swarm Delays Reactivation of French Nuclear Reactors
Four reactors at France's Gravelines nuclear plant are delayed in returning to operation after jellyfish blocked cooling systems. The facility, one of the largest in France, was shut down due to the swarm. Similar events, influenced by climate factors, have occurred before, potentially increasing in frequency.
Four reactors at Gravelines, a major nuclear plant in France, are behind schedule in resuming operations due to an unusual interruption by jellyfish swarming the cooling systems.
The plant, connected to the North Sea, faced shutdown after jellyfish clogged its water coolant systems, delaying the planned restart of its reactors.
Scientists indicate that warmer seas and climate changes may lead to more such incidents, echoing disruptions seen in 2011 and 1993.
