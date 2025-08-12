Jellyfish Swarm Delays Reactivation of French Nuclear Reactors

Four reactors at Gravelines, a major nuclear plant in France, are behind schedule in resuming operations due to an unusual interruption by jellyfish swarming the cooling systems.

The plant, connected to the North Sea, faced shutdown after jellyfish clogged its water coolant systems, delaying the planned restart of its reactors.

Scientists indicate that warmer seas and climate changes may lead to more such incidents, echoing disruptions seen in 2011 and 1993.

(With inputs from agencies.)