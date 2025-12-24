Left Menu

Visa Clash: France and U.S. at Odds Over Digital Regulation

The United States imposed visa bans on Thierry Breton and other European figures for their roles in crafting the EU's Digital Services Act, citing censorship concerns. This action has deepened transatlantic divisions over issues like free speech and governance. France and Germany have strongly opposed these bans.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-12-2025 15:46 IST | Created: 24-12-2025 15:46 IST
France on Wednesday voiced strong condemnation against the U.S. for imposing a visa ban on Thierry Breton, a former European Union commissioner pivotal in developing online regulations through the EU's Digital Services Act (DSA). The U.S. position suggests these actions unfairly restrict freedom of speech and target American tech companies.

The visa bans highlight growing divisions between the U.S. and Europe over myriad issues, notably free speech, political ideologies, and digital regulations meant to foster a safer online environment. France and Germany have criticized these measures, defending the DSA as a democratic framework with no intended extraterritorial consequences.

Washington's decision has sparked debates on sovereignty with key figures like Jean-Noel Barrot and Stephane Sejourne voicing support for Breton. Germany has labeled the bans on activists as unacceptable, reiterating its support for those combating digital hate speech. This tension comes amid broader concerns about the U.S.'s stance on European governance decisions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

