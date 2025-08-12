Thermax and HydrogenPro Unite to Bring Green Hydrogen Solutions to India

Thermax Ltd, a prominent energy and environment solutions provider, has inked a partnership with Norway's HydrogenPro to deliver alkaline electrolyser systems to the Indian market.

This collaboration allows Thermax exclusive rights to supply, install, and maintain the systems, utilizing HydrogenPro's technology, a pivotal move for India's green hydrogen sector.

With India rapidly progressing in renewable energy development, this alliance presents a crucial entry point for HydrogenPro, aiming to establish a strong foothold in one of the world's fastest-growing hydrogen markets.