Thermax and HydrogenPro Unite to Bring Green Hydrogen Solutions to India
Thermax Ltd has partnered with HydrogenPro to introduce alkaline electrolyser systems in India, enhancing the green hydrogen sector. The collaboration grants Thermax exclusive rights to supply, install, and offer after-sales services, leveraging HydrogenPro's technology. This alliance marks a significant step in expanding Thermax's green hydrogen portfolio within India's growing market.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 12-08-2025 19:37 IST | Created: 12-08-2025 19:37 IST
- Country:
- India
Thermax Ltd, a prominent energy and environment solutions provider, has inked a partnership with Norway's HydrogenPro to deliver alkaline electrolyser systems to the Indian market.
This collaboration allows Thermax exclusive rights to supply, install, and maintain the systems, utilizing HydrogenPro's technology, a pivotal move for India's green hydrogen sector.
With India rapidly progressing in renewable energy development, this alliance presents a crucial entry point for HydrogenPro, aiming to establish a strong foothold in one of the world's fastest-growing hydrogen markets.
