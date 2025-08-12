Left Menu

Thermax and HydrogenPro Unite to Bring Green Hydrogen Solutions to India

Thermax Ltd has partnered with HydrogenPro to introduce alkaline electrolyser systems in India, enhancing the green hydrogen sector. The collaboration grants Thermax exclusive rights to supply, install, and offer after-sales services, leveraging HydrogenPro's technology. This alliance marks a significant step in expanding Thermax's green hydrogen portfolio within India's growing market.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 12-08-2025 19:37 IST | Created: 12-08-2025 19:37 IST
Thermax and HydrogenPro Unite to Bring Green Hydrogen Solutions to India
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Thermax Ltd, a prominent energy and environment solutions provider, has inked a partnership with Norway's HydrogenPro to deliver alkaline electrolyser systems to the Indian market.

This collaboration allows Thermax exclusive rights to supply, install, and maintain the systems, utilizing HydrogenPro's technology, a pivotal move for India's green hydrogen sector.

With India rapidly progressing in renewable energy development, this alliance presents a crucial entry point for HydrogenPro, aiming to establish a strong foothold in one of the world's fastest-growing hydrogen markets.

TRENDING

1
Asian Markets Rise Amid Tech Earnings and U.S. Inflation Watch

Asian Markets Rise Amid Tech Earnings and U.S. Inflation Watch

 Global
2
Journalist's Death in Gaza Sparks Controversy Over Press Freedom

Journalist's Death in Gaza Sparks Controversy Over Press Freedom

 Global
3
Tragic House Fire in Maryland Claims Six Lives

Tragic House Fire in Maryland Claims Six Lives

 United States
4
Injury Blow: Charlotte Caslick Out of Women's Rugby World Cup

Injury Blow: Charlotte Caslick Out of Women's Rugby World Cup

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital interventions offer new hope in ending gender bias in STEM education

AI-powered digital twins pave the way for precision healthcare

Corporate digitalization enhances productivity, yet innovation quality lags behind

Emerging technologies boost profitability and resilience in global agri-SMEs

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025