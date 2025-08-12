Left Menu

German Bond Yields Surge Amid Fiscal Speculation

German 30-year government bond yields have reached their highest point since 2011, spurred by speculation over increased fiscal spending. Meanwhile, U.S. economic data aligns with expectations, potentially influencing the coming Federal Reserve interest rate decision. Euro zone borrowing costs remained steady amidst international trade developments.

Updated: 12-08-2025 19:52 IST
German long-term government bond yields have soared to levels unseen since 2011, triggered by investor anticipation of significant fiscal spending hikes. Michiel Tukker, a strategist at ING, links the rise to Dutch pension reforms and expected increased German issuance amid low trading volumes and a complex economic landscape.

In the broader euro zone context, borrowing costs remained relatively stable, especially after a temporary suspension of trade tensions between the United States and China. While German 30-year yields rose by 7 basis points to 3.2898%, 10-year yields increased by 5 basis points to 2.74%, and 2-year yields were up 0.5 basis points to 1.97%.

On the other side of the Atlantic, U.S. 2-year Treasury yields dipped as consumer price inflation data met July forecasts, potentially paving the way for a Federal Reserve rate cut. These fiscal dynamics emphasize the interconnected nature of global markets.

