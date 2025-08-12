German Bond Yields Surge Amid Fiscal Speculation

German long-term government bond yields have soared to levels unseen since 2011, triggered by investor anticipation of significant fiscal spending hikes. Michiel Tukker, a strategist at ING, links the rise to Dutch pension reforms and expected increased German issuance amid low trading volumes and a complex economic landscape.

In the broader euro zone context, borrowing costs remained relatively stable, especially after a temporary suspension of trade tensions between the United States and China. While German 30-year yields rose by 7 basis points to 3.2898%, 10-year yields increased by 5 basis points to 2.74%, and 2-year yields were up 0.5 basis points to 1.97%.

On the other side of the Atlantic, U.S. 2-year Treasury yields dipped as consumer price inflation data met July forecasts, potentially paving the way for a Federal Reserve rate cut. These fiscal dynamics emphasize the interconnected nature of global markets.

