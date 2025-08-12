Market Maintains Momentum as Trade Truce Buoys Wall Street

Wall Street's upward trajectory continued on Tuesday, with the S&P 500 and Nasdaq reaching unprecedented levels. A closer look reveals inflation data aligned with predictions for July, intensifying expectations for possible Federal Reserve rate reductions next month.

Despite the positive sentiment, caution prevailed due to underlying inflation's notable spike, hinting at tariff impacts. Short-term Treasury bond yields have fallen, and interest rate futures suggest an 88.8% chance of a September rate cut.

Amidst these economic developments, U.S. and China have momentarily shelved their tariff disagreements. The financial markets have responded positively, particularly buoyed by strong tech sector performances, easing trade disputes, and potential rate cuts.

