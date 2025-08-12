Left Menu

Market Maintains Momentum as Trade Truce Buoys Wall Street

Wall Street saw substantial gains, with inflation data aligning with expectations and driving rate cut hopes. The Federal Reserve may halve rates next month as U.S.-China trade tensions ease. This, paired with strong tech earnings, has led to indices achieving record highs.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-08-2025 22:02 IST | Created: 12-08-2025 22:02 IST
Market Maintains Momentum as Trade Truce Buoys Wall Street
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Wall Street's upward trajectory continued on Tuesday, with the S&P 500 and Nasdaq reaching unprecedented levels. A closer look reveals inflation data aligned with predictions for July, intensifying expectations for possible Federal Reserve rate reductions next month.

Despite the positive sentiment, caution prevailed due to underlying inflation's notable spike, hinting at tariff impacts. Short-term Treasury bond yields have fallen, and interest rate futures suggest an 88.8% chance of a September rate cut.

Amidst these economic developments, U.S. and China have momentarily shelved their tariff disagreements. The financial markets have responded positively, particularly buoyed by strong tech sector performances, easing trade disputes, and potential rate cuts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Strengthening Ties: India and Singapore's Strategic Collaborations

Strengthening Ties: India and Singapore's Strategic Collaborations

 India
2
Trade Truce Triumph: Delaying Economic Showdown

Trade Truce Triumph: Delaying Economic Showdown

 United States
3
China Extends 90-Day Tariff Truce with U.S.

China Extends 90-Day Tariff Truce with U.S.

 China
4
US President Trump extends trade truce with China for another 90 days, delaying showdown between world's two biggest economies, reports AP.

US President Trump extends trade truce with China for another 90 days, delay...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital interventions offer new hope in ending gender bias in STEM education

AI-powered digital twins pave the way for precision healthcare

Corporate digitalization enhances productivity, yet innovation quality lags behind

Emerging technologies boost profitability and resilience in global agri-SMEs

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025