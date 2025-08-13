Left Menu

Tariffs and the U.S. Budget: Navigating a Growing Deficit

In July, the U.S. budget deficit swelled to $291 billion, growing by nearly 20%. Despite a rise in customs duties due to President Trump's tariffs, expenditures outpaced receipts. For the fiscal year to date, the deficit reached $1.629 trillion, marking a 7% increase from last year.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-08-2025 00:59 IST | Created: 13-08-2025 00:59 IST
Tariffs and the U.S. Budget: Navigating a Growing Deficit
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The U.S. government's budget deficit surged by nearly 20% in July, amounting to $291 billion, the Treasury Department revealed on Tuesday. This increase occurred despite a notable boost in customs duty contributions, which climbed by roughly $21 billion due to President Donald Trump's tariffs. However, expenditures rose more rapidly than revenue.

July's deficit increased by 19%, or $47 billion, compared to July 2024. Revenue for the month rose by 2%, equating to $8 billion, totaling $338 billion, while expenditures surged by 10%, or $56 billion, reaching a high of $630 billion for the month. Fewer business days this July compared to last year meant that, when adjusted for this difference, revenues would have risen by about $20 billion, lowering the deficit to approximately $271 billion.

Treasury officials reported that net customs receipts soared to about $27.7 billion this July from $7.1 billion a year prior, due to Trump's higher tariff rates, maintaining the trend seen in June. These tariffs, heavily touted by Trump, result in additional costs for importing companies, and these expenses are often shared with consumers through price hikes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Strengthening Ties: India and Singapore's Strategic Collaborations

Strengthening Ties: India and Singapore's Strategic Collaborations

 India
2
Trade Truce Triumph: Delaying Economic Showdown

Trade Truce Triumph: Delaying Economic Showdown

 United States
3
China Extends 90-Day Tariff Truce with U.S.

China Extends 90-Day Tariff Truce with U.S.

 China
4
US President Trump extends trade truce with China for another 90 days, delaying showdown between world's two biggest economies, reports AP.

US President Trump extends trade truce with China for another 90 days, delay...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital interventions offer new hope in ending gender bias in STEM education

AI-powered digital twins pave the way for precision healthcare

Corporate digitalization enhances productivity, yet innovation quality lags behind

Emerging technologies boost profitability and resilience in global agri-SMEs

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025