U.S. and China to Reconvene on Trade Talks Amid Tariff Truce

U.S. and Chinese trade officials are set to meet within months to deliberate on their economic relationship. The talks follow an extension of a tariff truce. U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent highlights concerns over fentanyl flows, affecting tariff negotiations, as they accuse China of inadequate drug control.

In an upcoming development on international trade, U.S. and Chinese officials will reconvene to discuss economic ties in the following months, according to Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent. This follows a recent extension of a temporary agreement to prevent new tariffs on goods.

U.S. President Trump has not yet committed to a meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping, though Xi has issued an invitation. The potential meeting is contingent on significant advancements in trade discussions and fentanyl control measures, as the U.S. demands prolonged progress on reducing harmful chemical flows from China.

Tensions persist as the U.S. maintains a 20% tariff on Chinese imports, introduced earlier this year. Despite a delicate accord reached in May, an additional 10% tariff base remains in place, underscoring the complexities of ongoing trade negotiations.

