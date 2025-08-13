Left Menu

China's Anti-Involution Battle: A New Approach to Market Stability

China's domestic market faces overcapacity and price wars, leading to collapsing profitability and deflation. The government introduced an 'anti-involution' program to mitigate these issues. Despite early successes, challenges remain, including private sector cooperation and the possibility of inhibiting innovation and causing job losses.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-08-2025 04:30 IST | Created: 13-08-2025 04:30 IST
China is tackling overcapacity and intense price wars in its domestic market with an 'anti-involution' program aimed at stabilizing profitability and curbing deflation. The program, launched by the government, has seen early victories but must overcome significant hurdles to ensure its sustained success.

The anti-involution campaign targets areas like electric vehicles, food delivery, and the steel industry, with strategies to moderate investments in these high-competition sectors. However, private sector compliance remains uncertain, and local governments' fiscal priorities could hinder long-term reforms.

To effectively address excess capacity, China may need to enhance domestic consumption and consider innovative policies to support industry consolidation. As the nation pursues high-quality development, balancing market stability with growth remains a complex challenge.

