Celebrating Cleanliness: Sarpanch Kheliya Bai Patel to be Honored on Independence Day

Kabirdham District Collector Gopal Verma expressed immense pride as Amlidih village's Sarpanch, Kheliya Bai Patel, earned an invitation to New Delhi to be honored on Independence Day for her exceptional work in the Swachhata Abhiyan.

Gopal Verma shared with ANI, "It is a prestigious moment for our district that Kheliya Bai Patel is recognized for her passionate contributions to the cleanliness movement. I personally congratulated her on this commendable achievement. This recognition from Delhi is a proud occasion not just for Amlidih village but for the whole Kabirdham district."

Verma committed to supporting similar efforts in the future, asserting, "We aim to continue initiatives ensuring more district residents gain recognition for their contributions across various departments." According to the Chhattisgarh Public Relations Department, "Mrs. Kheliya Bai Patel initiated a village-wide cleanliness movement in her Panchayat, drawing active community involvement in garbage collection, toilet construction, and cleanliness promotion. Her dedicated efforts made Amlidih an ideal model of cleanliness with pristine streets and public spaces free from filth."

Notably, Patel's impactful contributions earned her a special invitation from Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Delhi's Independence Day program on 15 August 2025—a singular honor for a Sarpanch from the district. In anticipation of the national event, PM Modi invited citizens to propose themes for his speech, seeking public input through MyGov.in and the NaMo app.

The Prime Minister will traditionally hoist the national flag at Delhi's Red Fort, addressing the nation as part of India's Independence Day celebrations. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)