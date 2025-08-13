Left Menu

Pune Police Challenges Juvenile Ruling in Fatal Porsche Crash

Pune Police have appealed a Juvenile Justice Board's decision to try a 17-year-old in the Porsche crash case as a minor. The crash killed two individuals, sparking controversy over alleged leniency and tampering of evidence. The case continues, with legal actions against the accused's parents and involved doctors.

The mangled luxury car after the accident (Filephoto/ANI)). Image Credit: ANI
The Pune Police have officially contested the Juvenile Justice Board's (JJB) ruling that denied their petition to try a 17-year-old accused as an adult in the fatal Porsche crash case. Special Public Prosecutor Shishir Hiray announced on Wednesday that an appeal has been filed in the sessions court, arguing the JJB's decision was flawed.

The police, after obtaining approval from the district collector, proceeded to challenge the JJB's classification of the incident as non-'heinous'. This challenge comes amid public uproar, following the deaths of Ashwini Koshta and Aneesh Awadhia in the early hours of May 19, 2024, after a luxury car crash in Pune.

Allegations of evidence tampering have further complicated the case, as the juvenile accused was allegedly served alcohol and later received bail. Meanwhile, the accused's parents face legal scrutiny for allegedly bribing officials to manipulate blood samples, and the court cases against implicated individuals continue to unfold.

