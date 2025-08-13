"This is callous, unconstitutional": Owaisi slams Hyderabad Municipal Corporation's banning meat shops on Independence Day

AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi has slammed Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) for ordering the closure of meat shops and slaughter houses on Independence Day. Questioning the logic behind the meat ban and celebrating Independence Day, he said the order violates people's right to liberty, privacy, livelihood, culture, nutrition, and religion. "Many municipal corporations across India seemed to have ordered that slaughterhouses and meat shops should be closed on 15th August. Unfortunately, @GHMCOnline has also made a similar order," Owaisi said in a post on X.

"This is callous and unconstitutional. What's the connection between eating meat and celebrating independence day? 99% of Telangana's people eat meat. These meat bans violate people's right to liberty, privacy, livelihood, culture, nutrition & religion," he said. Owaisi's remarks came as several municipalities have issued similar directives regarding the closure of meat shops and slaughterhouses during upcoming festivals.

On Tuesday, the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation in Maharashtra announced a ban on the slaughter of animals and the sale of meat within city limits on August 15 and 20. The closure on August 15 coincides with Gokul Ashtami, a Hindu festival celebrating the birth of Lord Krishna, while August 20 marks the beginning of 'Paryushan Parva,' a key Jain festival observed with fasting and prayers. The civic body warned of strict action against violations.

This follows a similar order by the Kalyan Dombivali Municipal Corporation (KDMC) in Thane district near Mumbai, which mandated the closure of meat shops on August 15. The Malegaon Municipal Corporation has issued a similar directive. (ANI)

