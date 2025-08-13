Left Menu

Modi's Strategic US Visit: Negotiating Trade Amid UN Assembly

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi may meet with President Donald Trump during a visit to the United States for the UN General Assembly. The trip aims to address trade disputes, including tariffs on Indian goods following India's continued oil purchase from Russia, and potential resolutions remain pending.

Narendra Modi

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to visit the United States next month to attend the United Nations General Assembly, where he may meet President Donald Trump. Sources cited by the Indian Express suggest this meeting could focus on ameliorating trade and tariff tensions between the nations.

India's foreign ministry has yet to confirm Modi's attendance, which coincides with the UN General Debate scheduled for late September. The potential trip aligns with broader diplomatic discourse, aiming to resolve issues exacerbated by recent tariffs imposed by the Trump administration.

Despite the ongoing negotiations, U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent expressed hope for concluding significant trade agreements, including one with India by October. The discussions come amid tensions over India's acquisition of Russian oil and reluctance to open its agricultural and dairy sectors to U.S. access.

(With inputs from agencies.)

