Ukrainian Drones Ignite Blaze at Russian Oil Depot
Ukrainian long-range drones targeted the Temp oil depot in Rybinsk, Russia, causing a significant blaze, as confirmed by a Kyiv SBU official. The attack disrupted a strategic fuel logistics hub, intensifying tensions in the ongoing conflict. The large fire underscores the regional instability amid geopolitical strife.
Ukrainian long-range drones have struck the Temp oil depot located in the Russian city of Rybinsk, according to an official from Kyiv's SBU domestic security service, who made the announcement on Wednesday.
The attack, claimed by the SBU as targeting a crucial logistics hub for fuel supplies, resulted in a massive fire at the facility. This incident highlights the strategic significance of the depot in the context of fuel logistics and ongoing regional tensions.
The ensuing blaze marks another escalation in the conflict, illustrating the heightened stakes in the geopolitical landscape and raising concerns over further destabilization in the area.
(With inputs from agencies.)
