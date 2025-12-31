Ukraine's Strategic Strike: Impact on Russian Oil Infrastructure
Ukraine's military reported hitting an oil refinery in Tuapse and an oil terminal on Russia's Taman Peninsula, causing damage to processing units and piers in Krasnodar region. This strategic move by Kyiv highlights the ongoing tensions and underscores potential disruptions to Russia's oil industry.
Ukraine's military announced on Wednesday that they successfully targeted an oil refinery located in the southern Russian port city of Tuapse, as well as an oil terminal along the Taman Peninsula in Russia's Krasnodar region.
The attack caused significant damage to the processing units at the refinery and two piers at the Krasnodar terminal, according to a statement released by Kyiv's General Staff.
This development marks a strategic escalation in tensions, as Ukraine continues to strike at critical infrastructure in its ongoing conflict with Russia.
