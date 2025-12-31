Ukraine's Strategic Strike: Impact on Russian Oil Infrastructure

Ukraine's military announced on Wednesday that they successfully targeted an oil refinery located in the southern Russian port city of Tuapse, as well as an oil terminal along the Taman Peninsula in Russia's Krasnodar region.

The attack caused significant damage to the processing units at the refinery and two piers at the Krasnodar terminal, according to a statement released by Kyiv's General Staff.

This development marks a strategic escalation in tensions, as Ukraine continues to strike at critical infrastructure in its ongoing conflict with Russia.

(With inputs from agencies.)