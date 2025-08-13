Left Menu

Delhi Tightens Security Measures for Independence Day Celebrations

Ahead of Independence Day, the Delhi Police have imposed strict traffic restrictions, focusing on converging traffic flow for the celebrations at Red Fort. High-level meetings discussed security arrangements including advanced technology and inter-agency coordination to ensure smooth operations and thwart potential threats.

Delhi Police Additional CP Traffic, Dinesh Kumar Gupta (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
In preparation for the upcoming Independence Day celebrations, Delhi Police have announced stringent traffic restrictions throughout the capital. Additional CP Traffic, Dinesh Kumar Gupta, detailed the measures, highlighting restrictions on commercial vehicles entering Delhi. These restrictions are set to last until the conclusion of events at Red Fort.

Last Saturday, a meeting at the Delhi Police Headquarters finalized security preparations for the event. High-ranking police officials discussed the deployment of anti-drone systems and facial recognition technology. Emphasis was on intelligence regarding suspicious movements and preventing unauthorized entries.

The Commissioner of Police, S.B.K. Singh, chaired an interstate coordination meeting on August 8 to bolster collaboration with regional law enforcement agencies. The meeting saw participation from police officers across several states to strategize security measures effectively.

