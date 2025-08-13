Delhi Tightens Security Measures for Independence Day Celebrations

In preparation for the upcoming Independence Day celebrations, Delhi Police have announced stringent traffic restrictions throughout the capital. Additional CP Traffic, Dinesh Kumar Gupta, detailed the measures, highlighting restrictions on commercial vehicles entering Delhi. These restrictions are set to last until the conclusion of events at Red Fort.

Last Saturday, a meeting at the Delhi Police Headquarters finalized security preparations for the event. High-ranking police officials discussed the deployment of anti-drone systems and facial recognition technology. Emphasis was on intelligence regarding suspicious movements and preventing unauthorized entries.

The Commissioner of Police, S.B.K. Singh, chaired an interstate coordination meeting on August 8 to bolster collaboration with regional law enforcement agencies. The meeting saw participation from police officers across several states to strategize security measures effectively.