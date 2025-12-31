Delhi Gears Up for New Year 2026 with Comprehensive Security Measures

In preparation for New Year 2026 celebrations, Delhi Police have established extensive security measures across the capital, with particular attention to high-footfall areas, traffic management, and maintaining law and order, as confirmed by officials on Wednesday. High-ranking officers, including six Assistant Commissioners of Police and an Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), are overseeing these operations on-site.

Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic) Dinesh Kumar Gupta stated that stringent actions are in place to maintain public safety during the festivities. An advisory has been issued, granting passes to restaurants hosting New Year's parties. Traffic violations will be addressed firmly, and the public is urged to celebrate responsibly while adhering to traffic regulations.

The West District Police have introduced a comprehensive, multi-tier security plan, with a deployment of 1,469 officers and preventive actions resulting in numerous arrests and vehicle impoundments. Special monitoring is active in areas anticipating large crowds. A combination of machan morchas, barricades, and intensified patrols ensure swift security responsiveness.