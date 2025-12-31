Heightened Security Measures in Kashmir Valley for New Year Festivities

Kashmir Valley authorities have escalated security arrangements across various tourist hotspots in anticipation of New Year celebrations, officials announced on Wednesday.

A multi-layered security system is operational at key destinations, accompanied by an increased presence of security personnel. Enhanced checking and surveillance measures have been implemented amid significant tourist activity.

Inspector General of Police, V K Birdi, conducted a security assessment meeting, directing officers to enforce stringent vigilance at strategic points, including night operations and vulnerable areas, to maintain peace in the region.