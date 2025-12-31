Left Menu

Heightened Security Measures in Kashmir Valley for New Year Festivities

Kashmir Valley has intensified security measures at tourist locations and key spots in preparation for New Year celebrations. Authorities have set up additional checkpoints and increased patrolling to ensure peace and safety. A review by IGP V K Birdi emphasized thorough checks and heightened alertness throughout the Valley.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 31-12-2025 15:31 IST | Created: 31-12-2025 15:31 IST
Heightened Security Measures in Kashmir Valley for New Year Festivities
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Kashmir Valley authorities have escalated security arrangements across various tourist hotspots in anticipation of New Year celebrations, officials announced on Wednesday.

A multi-layered security system is operational at key destinations, accompanied by an increased presence of security personnel. Enhanced checking and surveillance measures have been implemented amid significant tourist activity.

Inspector General of Police, V K Birdi, conducted a security assessment meeting, directing officers to enforce stringent vigilance at strategic points, including night operations and vulnerable areas, to maintain peace in the region.

TRENDING

1
One policeman martyred, 138 injured in 2,739 encounters with criminals in 2025: UP DGP Rajeev Krishna.

One policeman martyred, 138 injured in 2,739 encounters with criminals in 20...

 India
2
India's Lifeline to Sri Lanka: Modi's 2025 Visit and Operation Sagar Bandhu

India's Lifeline to Sri Lanka: Modi's 2025 Visit and Operation Sagar Bandhu

 Sri Lanka
3
Empowering Innovation: FITT and HS Foundation's Groundbreaking Initiative for Tier-2 and Tier-3 India

Empowering Innovation: FITT and HS Foundation's Groundbreaking Initiative fo...

 India
4
India and EAEU to Advance Trade Talks Amid Diversification Push

India and EAEU to Advance Trade Talks Amid Diversification Push

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI proves its value in turning sustainability goals into practice

The silent takeover: How algorithms are governing childhood

Drone swarms with AI vision redefine search and rescue in crisis zones

Digital–real integration boosts inovation and industrial upgrading

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025