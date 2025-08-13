Doda District Steps Up 'Har Ghar Tiranga' Campaign with 1 Lakh Flags

Doda District in Jammu and Kashmir marked a patriotic endeavor by distributing 1 lakh national flags under the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' initiative, leading up to Independence Day. The district's proactive administration organized a Tiranga Yatra, with highlights including children unveiling a 1508-meter-long flag.

Doda Deputy Commissioner Harvinder Singh informed ANI about the culmination of their 'Har Ghar Tiranga' program in the coming days. 'We've distributed 1 lakh Tiranga flags to our officials and urge everyone to participate by hoisting the flag at home,' Singh stated.

In Delhi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah joined the celebration by hoisting the tricolour at his residence. The campaign, supported by the Ministry of Culture as part of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, aims to unite Indians under the national flag, with over 5 lakh youth volunteers energizing the movement.

(With inputs from agencies.)