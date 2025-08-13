Left Menu

Delhi Police Tackle Gunfire and Heroin Trafficking in Landmark Operations

The Delhi Police respond to a reported shooting incident related to a financial dispute in Geeta Colony, while simultaneously dismantling a heroin trafficking syndicate. Two suspects, including a female kingpin, were arrested with 809 grams of heroin seized. These operations are part of a wider anti-drug campaign.

Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

On Tuesday night, a tense situation unfolded when the Delhi Police Control Room received a call from Shivam Sharma alleging gunfire near Taj Enclave, Geeta Colony. The alleged incident was connected to a financial dispute involving Sheetal and Sonu, changing from a heated argument to violence and shots fired by alleged associates of the couple.

The police arrived on the scene after Shivam reported two rounds of gunshots aimed at him by Shadab and associates Harshu and Raman. Notably, this isn't Sharma's first brush with the law, as he's been involved in an attempted murder case. Authorities have assured the public appropriate actions are underway in this case.

In another major development, the Anti-Narcotics Task Force dismantled an interstate heroin ring, arresting individuals, including alleged kingpin Bindu Devi and seizing 809 grams of heroin. The operation reflects the Delhi Police's intensified campaign against drugs, bolstered by intelligence and decisive action.

(With inputs from agencies.)

