Egypt Collaborates with China's Sailun Group for $1 Billion Tyre Factory

Egypt has forged a significant partnership with China's Sailun Group to construct an automotive tyre factory in the strategically located Suez Canal Economic Zone, as announced in a cabinet statement on Wednesday. This venture involves a $1 billion investment, highlighting the economic collaboration between the two nations.

Plans for the facility indicate a completion timeline of three years, with the first phase expected to be finished in 2026. Upon completion, the factory is poised to produce 10 million tyres annually, marking a substantial boost in the region's manufacturing capabilities.

The Suez Canal Economic Zone, comprising six ports and four industrial areas, offers special legal and tax incentives to attract international shipping and investment. This initiative aligns with China's broader economic interests in Egypt, spanning sectors like ports, green hydrogen, and space.

(With inputs from agencies.)