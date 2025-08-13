Left Menu

Vikram Solar's Groundbreaking IPO: A New Era for Green Investment

Vikram Solar, a leading solar module manufacturer, has announced its initial public offering (IPO) with a price band set between Rs 315 to Rs 332 per share. The IPO aims to raise Rs 2,079 crore, funding capital investments in VSL Green Power. With substantial growth in revenue and profits, the firm seeks expansion in solar manufacturing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 13-08-2025 15:04 IST | Created: 13-08-2025 15:04 IST
Vikram Solar's Groundbreaking IPO: A New Era for Green Investment
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Vikram Solar, a prominent solar module manufacturer based in Kolkata, has declared its entry into the stock market with an initial public offering (IPO) set between Rs 315 to Rs 332 per share. The company plans to raise a total of Rs 2,079 crore, commencing with subscriptions open from August 19 to August 21.

The IPO consists of fresh equity issues worth up to Rs 1,500 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) of over 1.74 crore shares with promoters targeting Rs 579.37 crore. The capital raised is earmarked for investment in VSL Green Power Private Ltd, a wholly owned subsidiary, focusing on multi-phase project developments.

Since starting its manufacturing in 2009, Vikram Solar has expanded its installed capacity from 12 MW to 4.50 GW. Acknowledged by CRISIL, the firm is noted for holding one of the largest capacities among listed manufacturers for solar modules. Its operational footprint covers extensive territories across India, supplying energy developers including NTPC and Adani Green Energy.

TRENDING

1
Strengthening Ties: India and Singapore's Strategic Collaborations

Strengthening Ties: India and Singapore's Strategic Collaborations

 India
2
Trade Truce Triumph: Delaying Economic Showdown

Trade Truce Triumph: Delaying Economic Showdown

 United States
3
China Extends 90-Day Tariff Truce with U.S.

China Extends 90-Day Tariff Truce with U.S.

 China
4
US President Trump extends trade truce with China for another 90 days, delaying showdown between world's two biggest economies, reports AP.

US President Trump extends trade truce with China for another 90 days, delay...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital interventions offer new hope in ending gender bias in STEM education

AI-powered digital twins pave the way for precision healthcare

Corporate digitalization enhances productivity, yet innovation quality lags behind

Emerging technologies boost profitability and resilience in global agri-SMEs

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025