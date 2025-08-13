Left Menu

Rajesh Nambiar's Strategic Move to Propel 360 ONE Wealth's Growth

360 ONE WAM, a leading Indian wealth management firm, has appointed Rajesh Nambiar as Co-Head of Business, Client Relations. With over 23 years in financial services, Nambiar will enhance sales strategies for the firm's ultra-high-net-worth clients in India and the US. His previous experience includes roles at ASK Private Wealth and Kotak Private.

Updated: 13-08-2025 15:55 IST
Mumbai, Maharashtra - 360 ONE WAM, a premier wealth management firm in India, has announced the appointment of Rajesh Nambiar as Co-Head of Business, Client Relations. Nambiar brings extensive experience in financial services, focusing on sales in West and East India, and the US for ultra-high-net-worth clients.

Having accrued over 23 years in financial services, Nambiar previously served at ASK Private Wealth and spent 13 years at Kotak Private, managing client relations across key international markets. Yatin Shah, Co-Founder of 360 ONE and CEO of 360 ONE Wealth, lauds Nambiar's client-centric approach and leadership prowess, citing it as instrumental in reinforcing the firm's dedication to wealth optimization.

With an MBA from NMIMS Mumbai and a Certificate in Investment Strategy from the Wharton School, Nambiar is poised to steer 360 ONE Wealth's growth. The firm, noted for its innovative solutions and financial stewardship, manages assets over USD 78 billion and holds a market cap of USD 4.5 billion.

