Delhi High Court Reserves Decision on Tahir Hussain Bail in Ankit Sharma Case

The Delhi High Court on Wednesday reserved its decision regarding the bail plea of Tahir Hussain, who remains in custody as an accused in the Ankit Sharma murder case related to the 2020 North East Delhi Riots. Hussain's detention has lasted five years, while two other accused are currently on bail. This is Hussain's fifth bail application.

Ankit Sharma, an Intelligence Bureau staffer, was allegedly killed during the riots. Hussain is implicated in a broader conspiracy related to the 2020 Delhi riots. Justice Neena Bansal Krishna reserved the order after hearing arguments from Hussain's legal counsel and Delhi police representatives.

Advocates Rajiv Mohan, Tara Narula, and Shivangi Sharma represented Hussain, arguing that he has been in judicial custody since 2020. Co-accused individuals Haseen Mullaji and Sameer Khan have been granted bail. The defense argued that despite previous bail rejections, there are material changes favoring Hussain since the last application was dismissed.

The trial is currently at the stage of Prosecution evidence in the trial court, with the investigation officer's examination yet to be completed. Hussain's defense posited the trial court erred in dismissing the fourth bail application, citing changed circumstances. They highlighted that three eyewitnesses failed to support the Prosecution's case.

Defense counsel further argued that the complainant's evidence had been recorded without identifying the origin of the FIR. They emphasised there is no risk of interference with the trial, as no allegations of witness influence exist.

Advocate Rajat Nair, representing Delhi police, opposed the bail application. The police presented eyewitness testimony that allegedly identified Hussain as part of a mob, implicated in dragging Ankit Sharma from his home and instigating violence with weapons. The police asserted concerns about Hussain potentially avoiding justice and tampering with evidence.

