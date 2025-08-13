Left Menu

Supreme Court Revokes Sushil Kumar's Bail in Wrestler Murder Case

The Supreme Court has canceled wrestler Sushil Kumar's bail in the murder case of Sagar Dhankar. The decision, prompted by a plea from Dhankar's father, requires Kumar to surrender within a week. Previously, Kumar was granted interim bail for surgery and now faces trial for Dhankar's death in 2021.

Updated: 13-08-2025 17:07 IST
The Supreme Court of India (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
The Supreme Court has rescinded the bail of famed wrestler Sushil Kumar, implicated in the murder of fellow wrestler Sagar Dhankar. The ruling came from Justices Sanjay Karol and Prashant Kumar Mishra, demanding Kumar's surrender within a week.

This judicial action follows a petition by Ashok Dhankad, father of the late Sagar Dhankar, contesting the Delhi High Court's earlier decision to grant bail to Kumar. The HC had approved bail in May, contingent upon a Rs 50,000 bond and two sureties of an equal sum.

Kumar had previously been allowed a temporary seven-day bail for knee surgery in July 2023. The prosecution of Kumar and his alleged accomplices stems from a violent altercation at Chhatrasal Stadium on May 4, 2021, leading to Dhankar's fatal injuries. Kumar, a celebrated Olympian, now faces serious legal challenges.

