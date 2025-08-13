Left Menu

Comprehensive Women's Assistance Centre Launched in Himachal

A new centre in Himachal's Hamirpur district offers holistic support to women facing violence, providing medical, legal, and psychological aid. The initiative also links nutrition programs for children and mothers, supported by multiple departments, emphasizing collaborative efforts for effective implementation and addressing malnutrition among children.

Comprehensive Women's Assistance Centre Launched in Himachal
A novel centre established in Himachal's Hamirpur district aims to provide comprehensive support to women facing atrocities, a senior official announced on Wednesday.

This facility offers immediate assistance, including shelter, medical care, legal advice, and psychological support to victims of violence, according to Deputy Commissioner Amarjeet Singh. It covers a spectrum of abuses, from domestic violence to trafficking, and includes a helpline reachable through toll-free number 181.

Beyond assisting women, this initiative integrates with health and education departments, as highlighted during a recent review. Additionally, a network of Anganwadi centres is distributing nutritional support to children and mothers, with an emphasis on combating malnutrition. The Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao scheme has been allocated Rs 15 lakh for related activities this year, focusing on both nutrition and education.

