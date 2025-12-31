VB-G RAM G Bill: A Shift in India's Employment Guarantee Landscape

The Viksit Bharat-Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission (Gramin) Act, 2025, known as VB-G RAM G, is drawing political lines in India. Union Minister Giriraj Singh champions the bill as a boon for laborers, enhancing employment from 100 to 125 days, and labels it the largest employment platform.

Opposition leader Mallikarjun Kharge has criticized the ruling BJP for replacing MGNREGA, along with other governance issues like inflation and a depreciating rupee. He claims the new bill undermines citizens' rights to work and to vote, by shifting funding proportions and removing Mahatma Gandhi's name from the initiative.

Passed during the winter session of Parliament, VB-G RAM G has secured assent from President Droupadi Murmu and promises implementation soon. The law's passage marks a significant policy shift, stirring debate amid India's political landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)