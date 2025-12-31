Controversy Erupts Over Alleged 'Mini Bangladesh' in Karnataka
BJP leader R Ashoka accuses Karnataka's Congress government of creating 'mini Bangladesh' amidst opposition over an eviction drive targeting minority communities. The government faces criticism from various quarters, including Kerala's Chief Minister, over its handling of unauthorized settlements and providing amenities to alleged illegal settlements.
The political climate in Karnataka has heated up following accusations against the Congress government for allegedly fostering 'mini Bangladesh' through appeasement politics. This contentious issue arose amid an eviction drive that primarily affected minority communities, drawing political and public ire.
BJP leader R Ashoka launched a fierce critique of the Congress government, pointing out large-scale encroachments and prompt provision of amenities to unauthorized settlements in Kogilu layout, Yelahanka. He raised questions about the apparent illegality and speed of electricity connections, suggesting a preferential bias.
Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan also voiced disapproval of the demolition initiative, prompting the national Congress leadership to caution Karnataka's government to act with empathy. The state has unfurled plans for alternative housing for legitimate residents while facing backlash for its perceived political duplicity.
