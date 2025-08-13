Supreme Court Orders New SIT to Investigate Land Compensation Scandal in Noida

In a significant move, the Supreme Court on Wednesday instructed the formation of a fresh Special Investigation Team (SIT) within the Uttar Pradesh Police. This comes amid allegations of questionable dealings between NOIDA Authority officials and builders concerning inflated compensation claims for land acquisitions involving farmers.

The decision, delivered by a bench comprising Justices Surya Kant and Joymalya Bagchi, mandates three new IPS officers to replace the prior SIT. Additionally, the court has halted further project developments in Noida until an Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) is completed and sanctions are granted by the court's green bench.

The newly constituted SIT is required to promptly initiate preliminary enquiries into the recognized issues, with the possibility of involving the state's Economic Offence Wing (EoW) and forensic experts. Should the SIT determine the existence of a prima facie cognizable offense, it is directed to file an official case and continue the investigation. Findings are to be reported to the UP Chief Secretary and eventually brought before the state's Council of Ministers.

(With inputs from agencies.)