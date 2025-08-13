China Allocates 1.1 Billion Yuan for Autumn Grain Stabilization

China has earmarked 1.1 billion yuan in disaster relief funds to bolster autumn grain production in its primary agricultural regions, state broadcaster CCTV disclosed.

The financial support will cover 13 key areas, including Heilongjiang, Inner Mongolia, Henan, and Hunan. It is aimed at assisting farmers in the application of growth regulators, foliar fertilisers, stress-resistance agents, and pesticides on vital crops like corn, soybeans, and mid-season rice.

This measure comes as part of a broader strategy to ensure food security and crop yield stability amidst ongoing challenges.

