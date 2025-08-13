Left Menu

China Allocates 1.1 Billion Yuan for Autumn Grain Stabilization

China's finance and agriculture ministries have announced the allocation of 1.1 billion yuan in disaster relief funds. This initiative aims to stabilize autumn grain production across 13 major regions, supporting farmers with subsidies for growth regulators, fertilizers, and pesticides to enhance crop yield.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Beijing | Updated: 13-08-2025 17:41 IST | Created: 13-08-2025 17:41 IST
China Allocates 1.1 Billion Yuan for Autumn Grain Stabilization
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • China

China has earmarked 1.1 billion yuan in disaster relief funds to bolster autumn grain production in its primary agricultural regions, state broadcaster CCTV disclosed.

The financial support will cover 13 key areas, including Heilongjiang, Inner Mongolia, Henan, and Hunan. It is aimed at assisting farmers in the application of growth regulators, foliar fertilisers, stress-resistance agents, and pesticides on vital crops like corn, soybeans, and mid-season rice.

This measure comes as part of a broader strategy to ensure food security and crop yield stability amidst ongoing challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Strengthening Ties: India and Singapore's Strategic Collaborations

Strengthening Ties: India and Singapore's Strategic Collaborations

 India
2
Trade Truce Triumph: Delaying Economic Showdown

Trade Truce Triumph: Delaying Economic Showdown

 United States
3
China Extends 90-Day Tariff Truce with U.S.

China Extends 90-Day Tariff Truce with U.S.

 China
4
US President Trump extends trade truce with China for another 90 days, delaying showdown between world's two biggest economies, reports AP.

US President Trump extends trade truce with China for another 90 days, delay...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Mass coral bleaching threatens biodiversity across western Indian Ocean

Digital tech could revolutionize food waste management, but global gaps persist

The old-school formula that’s beating modern AI cancer tools

AI professionals praise diversity and work-life balance, criticize senior leadership

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025