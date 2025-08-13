Markets Soar on Fed Rate Cut Hopes Amid New Inflation Data

On Wednesday, Wall Street was poised for a positive start ahead of the opening bell, buoyed by encouraging US inflation figures. The data has sparked hopes that the Federal Reserve might reduce its benchmark interest rate next month, propelling futures for major indices higher.

The rally has been amplified by relief over sustained peace in President Donald Trump's trade tensions with China. Market sentiment is bolstered by expectations of cheaper borrowing costs, which are anticipated to spur investment activity by lowering expenses for US households and businesses.

Meanwhile, stock markets across Asia and Europe mirrored the US market's buoyancy. Japan's Nikkei 225 and Hong Kong's Hang Seng recorded significant gains, while European indices showed modest advancements. Investors remain keenly focused on future reports crucial to the Fed's decision-making at its next meeting.

