US National Debt Surpasses Historic $37 Trillion
The US national debt has soared to an unprecedented $37 trillion, surpassing earlier forecasts due to unexpected economic challenges. Initially predicted to reach this amount by 2030, accelerated borrowing during the pandemic under both Trump and Biden administrations led to this milestone much sooner.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 13-08-2025 17:58 IST | Created: 13-08-2025 17:58 IST
- Country:
- United States
The US national debt has surged to an unprecedented $37 trillion, marking a significant milestone reached sooner than projected before the pandemic.
Initially, the Congressional Budget Office in January 2020 forecasted the US would attain this debt level post-fiscal year 2030. However, the economic repercussions of the COVID-19 pandemic accelerated borrowing substantially.
Both the Trump and Biden administrations engaged in significant borrowing to stabilize the nation's economy amidst shutdowns, thereby hastening the pace at which the national debt grew.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Trump Administration Targets Duke University for Alleged Racial Bias
Trump Administration Sparks Controversy with Transgender Athlete Policy Shift
States Challenge Trump Administration Over Planned Parenthood Medicaid Cuts
Trump Administration's Silent Assault on Climate Data
Federal Freeze: Trump Administration Targets Duke University Over Racial Accusations