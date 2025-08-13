Left Menu

US National Debt Surpasses Historic $37 Trillion

The US national debt has soared to an unprecedented $37 trillion, surpassing earlier forecasts due to unexpected economic challenges. Initially predicted to reach this amount by 2030, accelerated borrowing during the pandemic under both Trump and Biden administrations led to this milestone much sooner.

Initially, the Congressional Budget Office in January 2020 forecasted the US would attain this debt level post-fiscal year 2030. However, the economic repercussions of the COVID-19 pandemic accelerated borrowing substantially.

Both the Trump and Biden administrations engaged in significant borrowing to stabilize the nation's economy amidst shutdowns, thereby hastening the pace at which the national debt grew.

(With inputs from agencies.)

