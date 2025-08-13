Military’s Growing Role: From Battlefield to Farmlands in Indonesia

Indonesia has mobilized 100 army battalions to bolster agriculture initiatives under President Prabowo Subianto's food security program, signaling an increased military presence in civilian sectors.

Since taking office last year, President Prabowo has broadened the military's mandate to encompass diverse civilian projects, including free school meals distribution and public medicine production. Brigadier General Wahyu Yudhayana indicated that these battalions will focus on agriculture and health tasks throughout Indonesia, particularly in remote areas.

Yudhayana stated that the military's role would be to support where projects face challenges, despite concerns about their lack of agricultural expertise. The agriculture ministry is set to train soldiers for their new assignments. This development has sparked worry over a potential shift towards authoritarian governance as military responsibilities expand.