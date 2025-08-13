Military’s Growing Role: From Battlefield to Farmlands in Indonesia
Indonesia deploys 100 army battalions to aid agriculture and health projects under President Prabowo Subianto's initiative, highlighting military's expanding role in civilian affairs. Concerns rise over potential authoritarianism resurgence and lack of farming expertise, prompting government training collaboration with the agriculture ministry.
Indonesia has mobilized 100 army battalions to bolster agriculture initiatives under President Prabowo Subianto's food security program, signaling an increased military presence in civilian sectors.
Since taking office last year, President Prabowo has broadened the military's mandate to encompass diverse civilian projects, including free school meals distribution and public medicine production. Brigadier General Wahyu Yudhayana indicated that these battalions will focus on agriculture and health tasks throughout Indonesia, particularly in remote areas.
Yudhayana stated that the military's role would be to support where projects face challenges, despite concerns about their lack of agricultural expertise. The agriculture ministry is set to train soldiers for their new assignments. This development has sparked worry over a potential shift towards authoritarian governance as military responsibilities expand.
ALSO READ
Climate-smart agriculture boosts farming households' food security amid climate change
Tajikistan Strengthens Food Security with Unified Digital Monitoring Framework
‘Delivering better’: New ECOSOC president emphasises climate action, food security
Next-gen agriculture: Non-destructive tech emerges as key to healthier crops and food security
Eritrea’s Village Dams Turn the Tide on Drought, Boost Food Security and Rural Livelihoods