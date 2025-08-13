AI Revolutionizing Saudi Arabia's Sovereign Wealth Fund

Saudi Arabia's sovereign wealth fund, nearly valued at $1 trillion, announced AI and automation's deep integration across its operations. This technological embrace is not only transforming the fund's investment targets but also its entire investment strategy.

In its 2024 annual report, the Public Investment Fund (PIF) identified AI as a pivotal force in revolutionizing decision-making processes, capital allocation, and value assessments. The fund has deployed an AI-powered platform for precise private market evaluations and developed large language models for real-time reporting.

PIF's strategic pivot is part of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman's Vision 2030 plan, which seeks economic diversification beyond oil. The fund's portfolio now spans high-profile global investments and substantial domestic projects, including NEOM and sectors like tourism, logistics, and clean energy.

(With inputs from agencies.)